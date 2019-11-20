Boda boda rider denies handling stolen motorcycle

A 24-year-old boda boda rider denied charges of handling suspected stolen property after he was arrested by members of public with a motorcycle believed to have been stolen.

Jim Patrick Njiru was accosted by members of public at the OTC stage along Race course road Nairobi and frogmarched to Kamukunji police station after he was spotted riding the bike while hiding its registration particulars on November 17 at about midday.

He was interrogated by the station’s commander chief inspector Samir Yunus and Constable Thomas Kikwai and could not prove ownership of the bike registration number KMDX 037T.

Njiru denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a Sh20,000. The case will be heard from March 18 next year. The motorcycle is kept at the station as exhibit.