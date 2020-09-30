Boda boda rider charged for selling motorbike he bought on hire purchase

Jotham Ekombe when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Jotham Ekombe when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A boda boda rider who bought a motorbike on loan and sold it for Sh75,000 after defaulting payments is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of obtaining the money by false pretences.

Jotham Shamala Ekombe was accused of receiving the cash from Livingstone Anyange Kanga by pretending to be in a position to sell a motorcycle on July 29, 2020.

Ekombe pleaded guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera Law Courts.

Ekombe offered the bike for sale to Kanga and they drew out a sale agreement which they both signed after he received the cash.

At the time of the transaction, Ekombe had defaulted payment of the bike, although he reportedly promised to give Kanga the log book within a month.

PLEADED GUILTY

The company that sold the bike to Ekombe traced and recovered it from Kanga. Ekombe was arrested after Kanga reported him to the police.

He admitted the offence in court but claimed he is settling the matter out of court with Kanga. However, the complainant was not in court to withdraw the case.

The accused will remain in remand until October 26, 2020 when the case will be mentioned for sentencing after a social inquiry report is tabled or withdrawn if the complainant makes the application.