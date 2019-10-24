Boda boda operators storm police station after their colleague is murdered

Angry boda boda operators on Wednesday night stormed Thika Police Station after their colleague was murdered by suspected thugs in Gatitu junction, Thika.

Mr Gabriel Kinuthia, one of the operators, said they were angered by the police for their delayed response even after being alerted of the incident.

“The police were informed in time but they dilly-dallied and the thugs got enough time to kill one of us. They also stole his motorbike,” he said.

Another rider, Vincent Kamotho, said that Thika town was slowly turning out to be a hideout for thugs but the police are doing nothing to arrest the situation.

He asked the police to work together with Nyumba Kumi leaders to enhance security.

UPSURGE IN CRIME

“Police should assist in dealing with this issue once and for all. As we talk, things are not so good for us,” he said.

For the last two weeks, Thika town has seen an upsurge in crime.

Two weeks ago, armed thugs stormed the home of Emanuel Weyusia, brother to Mary Kilobi, who is the third wife of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli in UTI Estate and shot him dead.

Weyusia was shot on the stomach but later succumbed to injuries.