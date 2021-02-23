Bobi Wine withdraws petition challenging Museveni win





Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine has withdrawn his election petition at the Supreme Court that was challenging the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni.

Through his social media pages, Wine alleged that the judges at the Supreme Court were biased.

“Today, we announced our decision to withdraw the election petition from the Supreme Court. The Court has manifested unprecedented bias, partiality and double standards,” he wrote.

Wine accused the Ugandan authorities of blocking his attempt to present a case against President Museveni.

The musician turned politician said he will now take the matter to the court of public opinion, using non-violent means.

“Declining our request to file evidence was the last stroke. We are taking the case to the Court of the People. Ultimately, when all is said and done, the People of Uganda will have the final say on the destiny of their nation,” he said.

President Museveni won a sixth term in office at the General Election held in January, with garnering 59 per cent of the controversial vote.

More than 50 people were killed in violence leading to the January election that saw the government crack down on opposition figures.