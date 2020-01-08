Bobi Wine rearrested by Ugandan police

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been rearrested in Lira town.

The Kyadondo East MP has confirmed his arrest on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, armed police and army officers in Lira blocked Bobi Wine and his supporters from accessing the venue he had secured to hold consultative meetings.

“Hon. Kyagulanyi, Hon. Mpuga and Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi forced to abandon their car and bundled up in a police car which is driving at breakneck speed to an unknown destination. #admin,” the Twitter message read.

This is the second time in three days the police is arresting Bobi Wine, who is also a popular musician.

He was first arrested on Monday in Kampala and detained at two police stations in the capital and later released without charges preferred against him.

Bobi Wine has announced he is keen to unseat President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s elections in 2021.

The arrests come as authorities blocked his political meetings in Kampala, Gulu and Lira towns for the third day in a row.

Bobi Wine is demanding to be allowed by law to carry out public participation as an aspiring presidential candidate but the police maintain that he has not met all the required conditions to hold the said meetings.