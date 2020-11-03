Bobi Wine arrested after presenting nomination papers





Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was Tuesday dramatically arrested by police in Kampala moments after being cleared to face President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general election.

The youthful musician turned politician was violently arrested by dozens of armed police officers and whisked into an unknown destination in a police car.

Another presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat, was also arrested en route to present his nomination papers to the electoral body and was briefly detained but released without his shoes.

Museveni, however, presented his nomination papers smoothly on Monday without any drama.

Earlier, Bobi Wine had told journalists that he was contesting for the highest office in Uganda to ‘save President Museveni from himself.”

“I take this moment to announce that what we are witnessing now is the launch of a critical phase in our struggle to liberate our country from a dictatorship that has crippled us for close to four decades.

“We have closed the book of Lamentation. We have now opened the book of Acts. I’m here to save President Museveni from himself; from his corruption and patronage, among others.”

Arrest of opposition leaders or those with divergent views in the East African nation has become the norm in Uganda in the past decade as Museveni seeks to extend his tenure beyond 40 years.