Bobi Wine accuses police of executing his supporter in broad daylight

Bobi Wine’s presidential ambition appears to be attracting casualties, the latest being one Rita Nabukenya, a leader in the politician’s People Power Movement.

On Monday, the increasingly popular Ugandan politician claimed on social media that Nabukenya had been executed by police.

“Very sad day! Yet again, a leader of the People Power Movement has been murdered by the Museveni regime. Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight. We mist end this regime of blood,” claimed the Kyadondo East lawmaker.

Very sad day! Yet again, a leader of the People Power Movement has been murdered by the Museveni regime. Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight. We must end this regime of blood pic.twitter.com/CVTvBLOwo7 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) February 24, 2020

The police have however refuted these claims, instead stating that the deceased succumbed to injuries sustained when she fell off a moving boda boda (motorcycle).

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyersigyire claimed that the motorbike rider lost control when he attempted to overtake a police patrol van.

Nabukenya passed on at a Kampala hospital.

Last August, the police were accused of shooting dead Bobi Wine’s driver Yasin Kawuma during a campaign rally.