Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Bob Collymore’s family to mark first memorial tomorrow

By Amina Wako June 30th, 2020 1 min read

The larger family of Bob Collymore will mark one year since the late Safaricom CEO died.

On Monday night, Kenyans were reminded of the upcoming anniversary for the late Collymore, who died on July 1 2019.

Related Stories

”1st July 2020, marks the first anniversary since the passing of Bob Collymore,” read the tweet.

The tweet from Collymore’s verified account had quoted a tweet from the Bob Collymore Foundation on the anniversary.

”Join us as we are #CelebratingBob through memories and music this Wednesday, July 1st 2020 pm EAT,” reads a tweet from the Bob Collymore Foundation.

Collymore died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoles Wambui Collymore, the widow of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, during a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Pastor and Arsenal fan: Five things to know about...