Bob Collymore’s family to mark first memorial tomorrow

The larger family of Bob Collymore will mark one year since the late Safaricom CEO died.

On Monday night, Kenyans were reminded of the upcoming anniversary for the late Collymore, who died on July 1 2019.

”1st July 2020, marks the first anniversary since the passing of Bob Collymore,” read the tweet.

1st July 2020, marks the first anniversary since the passing of Bob Collymore. Please join us in #CelebratingBob – ^bcf https://t.co/geKL0DiVeC — Bob Collymore (@bobcollymore) June 29, 2020

The tweet from Collymore’s verified account had quoted a tweet from the Bob Collymore Foundation on the anniversary.

”Join us as we are #CelebratingBob through memories and music this Wednesday, July 1st 2020 pm EAT,” reads a tweet from the Bob Collymore Foundation.

Collymore died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).