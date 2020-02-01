Blow to Ingwe as top striker joins Zambian giants – PHOTOS

Join our WhatsApp Channel
By Jeff Kinyanjui February 1st, 2020 1 min read

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of their Sunday tie against Ulinzi Stars with top marksman John Mark Makwata ditching the club to join Zambian giants Zesco United.

The player’s representative Stephen Ochiel has confirmed to Nairobi News that Makwata has penned a three-year deal in Lusaka earlier Friday.

“We have a gentleman’s agreement with AFC Leopards to let the player pursue greener pastures and all I can say is he (Makwata) is happy to join Zesco,” he told Nairobi News.

John Mark Makwata puts pen to paper.

Makwata is the leading goal-scorer currently in the KPL with 13 goals. He joined Ingwe in September last year after his deal with Kuwaiti side Al Nasr.

He has previously played for Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars.

This will be his second stint in Zambia having played for Buildicon previously.

