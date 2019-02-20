Blonde Kenya Power admin misses the joke in fake blackout warning





Kenya Power and Lighting Company’s attempt to explain itself over a fake warning of a nationwide blackout only helped to fuel hilarious jokes over its poor sense of humour.

The fake warning, which has been making rounds on social media, claimed a three-day blackout will start on February 29 and end on February 31.

A humourless Kenya Power Twitter admin went ahead to declare the warning as a fake, even though it was obvious that the dates do not exist in the month of February.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say.

Andie entertainer asked; “Kenya power you can’t even connect a simple joke sasa stima mtawezana nayo?”

Alila Felix said; “Someone at @KenyaPower_Care didn’t attend their comprehension classes.”

Fibo 254 asked; “So can you guarantee us that there will be power on 29th, 30th and 31st of this month?”

Wendy Aydah wrote; “It’s even sadder that you, @KenyaPower , also fell for it and felt the need to explain yourselves.”

Mulinge commented; “Who will enlighten them?”

Yvonne wabai said; “Of course it’s fake. 29th, 30th, and 31st of this month which is February? Those dates don’t exist Someone was pranking people.”

Uncle B wrote; “This despot doesn’t know how many days February has, Bur since it is KPLC they always have fake answers to real situations.”