Blogger in court for spreading fake news about Matiang’i’s Covid-19 status

Isaac Kibet Yego when he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A blogger who allegedly posted false information on his Facebook account that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital’s ICU with Covid-19 will spend the next two days under intense interrogation.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku directed that Isaac Kibet Yego be detained for two days as opposed to 14 days sought by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

SUSPECT’S CELLPHONES

In her brief ruling, Ms Mutuku said the 14 days sought by the DPP through two state prosecutors Jacinta Nyamosi and Joseph Irungu were far too many.

“The police have taken away all the cellphones of the suspect and are studying them. They do not need 14 days to do so. Two days are enough and I allow them to detain the suspect for that period,” the magistrate said.

In her plea for detention Ms Nyamosi had said the police need ample time to interrogate the suspect who was arrested on July 25 at Ngeria in Uasin Gishu County about the postings in the social media.

FALSE INFORMATION

The prosecutor had contented that once Yego is released he will delete all the postings from the Facebook and Twitter accounts.

She said when Yego posted the alleged false information in the Facebook about the admission of Dr Matiang’i and two other Cabinet Secretaries the information went viral.

The state prosecutor said forensic investigations will be undertaken over the cellphones confiscated from the suspect.

The magistrate directed the accused be remanded until Wednesday July 29, 2020 when he is expected to answer charges of publishing false information