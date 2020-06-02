Blackout Tuesday launched to protest extrajudicial killings of blacks in the US

Social media users, including international celebrities around the world, have joined in a campaign dubbed the Blackout Tuesday to protest against extrajudicial killings of black people in America.

This means, no sharing of pictures and any other business related content on social media, since they say it can no longer be business as usual until black lives matter.

Scheduled listening parties and online events have also been cancelled to observe the day.

The campaign has arisen from the recent killing of George Floyd, an African American, by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin – the police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pinned on the ground – has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The death of Mr Floyd has sparked worldwide protests with many quoting the iconic words of American human rights activist Martin Luther King Jr saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere.”