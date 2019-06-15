Billionaire Manu Chandaria opens up on his 64-year marriage





Business magnate Manu Chandaria has revealed the secret of his 64 year marriage to his wife Aruna.

In an interview with K24’s Betty Kyalo, the 90 year-old billionaire disclosed that his wife always has the last word as far as their marriage is concerned.

The Chandarias got married in April 30, 1955.

Dr Manu was 26 years old then when he married 21 year old Aruna. It’s a decision they have never regretted to this day .

Dr Manu conceded that after staying together with someone for many years the hot romance tends to fade away but ‘tolerance to each other has kept them going’.

“64 (years) is a long time and the only thing is that how comes it has continued. It’s because of give and take from both sides and consideration for each other. Love drives off after a period of time, but consideration of each other always makes life a possibility. She (Aruna) is 85 and I am 90 but she has the last word” Dr Manu, a certified engineer, explained.

Their marriage wasn’t arranged as is the norm in the Indian community.

Manu’s elder brother married Aruna’s elder sister since the two families were in business together. That’s how Manu and Aruna grew to know each other before falling in love much later.

Both of them were born in Kenya; Aruna in Thika and Manu in Nairobi. They left the country for India during the World War II but returned and met again in 1952, rekindling earlier memories and falling in love. They wedded in 1955.

During the interview, the billionaire showed his simplicity in life especially when it comes to clothes. He has only five suits, a few sweaters, two belts and about 10 shirts all light blue in color.

Dr Manu, who holds bachelor’s degree in Engineering from University of Oklahoma (1950) and Masters of the same from the same institutions, chairs several government and non-governmental organizations.

Some of these include Mabati Rolling, Bank of India, Standard Charted Bank, and USIU University among others