Big names miss out as Impact Gospel Awards announces 2020 nominees





Prominent gospel artist are conspicuously missing from the list of nominees released earlier this week by Hifadhi Talanta Africa (HTA), the organisation behind Impact Gospel Awards.

Making the announcement, Academy Board members explained that theirs is a judge-based awards show based on merit not popularity.

Some of the big names missing in action include Dj Mo, Size 8, Bahati and Guardian Angel.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, corporate strategist and HTA founder Violet Wanjala said it was not a popularity contest but a celebration of impact.

“We have put together a panel of judges that we are confident will deliver a credible result. We are celebrating Gospel ministers who have impacted us with their gifts and talents so expect some surprises,” she said.

Coming in the wake of deteriorating public confidence in the gospel industry and gospel artistes, the award show seeks to highlight performers who have often been overlooked because they were not trendy or controversial.

Some of the nominees for artiste of the year include Evelyn Wanjiru, Gloria Muliro, Kanji Mbugua, Mercy Masika and Reuben Kigame.

For the category of online content influencers, the nominees consist of Mr. T (Truth Mentorship), Maria Makau (Maria Speaks), Murumishi and Haposto (Comedians), Nyawira (Ms Understood), and Rawder Kidula (50 Years of Marriage).

Jackson Kamau aka Dj Soxxy is a member of the Academy Board that will pick the finalists. He is a veteran Gospel Dj who has been instrumental in the growth of the sector.

“When we do things for popularity our attention shifts from God to our audience, but when we focus on God he will bring the audience. For a long time choirs and bands who sing impactful music have felt like they have to change their style of music to be relevant. We want to create a space for genuine ministers of the gospel to thrive in the music industry,” Kamau said.

The gala is scheduled to be held on December 6 at Serena hotel.