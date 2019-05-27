Bhang disguised as herbal soap busted at JKIA while heading to London

Part of the bhang that was disguised as herbal soap caught at JKIA. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Detectives attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Sunday nabbed two kilograms of bhang disguised as herbal soap at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The bhang was packed in 20 boxes, each weighing 100 grams, and was destined for London.

“2Kg of marijuana (bhang) intercepted by K9 units at JKIA last Friday 24th May 2019. The bhang was destined for London from Nakuru and was disguised as herbal soap. A total of 20 boxes each weighing 100 grams were confiscated by officials,” KRA said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, police nabbed bhang being transported inside a petroleum track in Nakuru.