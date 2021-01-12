Bhang and Blue Ice make me admire older women, tout tells court





A 27-year-old matatu tout cracked up a Nairobi court after he confessed that Blue Ice beer and bhang made him admire older women.

Wyclife Alloys Orinda made the confession before Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku.

“I was high when l approached my 45-year-old wife with whom we have two beautiful children,” Orinda said amid wild laughter in the courtroom.

The tout, who plies his trade on the Number 8 matatu route between Westlands and Kibera estates, however, faces a charge of creating a disturbance.

” l am never violent. When l down Blue Ice and a puff of bhang, l become very high and sexy. I see older women like small young women of my age. I make them happy and they feel very nice in my hands,” he told Ms Mutuku.

Orinda said he was not violent but a very romantic man when he drinks Blue Ice and Senator.

He added more laughter into the court when he confessed that he also smokes Safari cigarettes which make him follow talks on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) closely knowing that “I will be among those who will go to Canaan with ‘Baba’ Raila Odinga”.

Orinda asked the magistrate to free him as he wanted to go back to his work and also direct his wife, Carolyne Wangui Kinyanjui, to allow him see his children aged 3 years and 9 months.

“I want to see my children and play with them,” Orinda told the excited courtroom.

He admitted that on January 11 while at Revlon Plaza on Biashara Street in the CBD he created a disturbance by insulting and threatening Mary Nyaguthi then pulling down a banner outside her shop.

State prosecutor told the court that Orinda brought business to a standstill at the building, but in his defense, he said he acted that way because his wife allegedly took off with his children.

“Last year, Wangui and Nyanguthii accused me of creating disturbance I was jailed. I served sentence at Industrial Area Prison remand. When I was free l did not find them at Eastleigh where we were residing. They had moved to Mwimuto,” Orinda told the court.

He argued that the two women should not brand him a drunkard and bhang smoker yet they loved him the way he was saying, “Lovers live the way they found each other.”

“Carolyne is older than me but when l take Blue Ice l see her like a young lovely woman then make tons of love to her. Your honour, Blue Ice is good. I support the Blues football club in the European tournament. I love the drink. Free me to go and enjoy it then work hard to take my money to Coop Bank,” he appealed.

But when asked if the court can trust him with the children when he is a drunkard, he responded: “I love my children and aged wife I can’t hurt them”.

The magistrate called for a probation report for the accused to establish his character and directed that he remains remanded until January 28 when he will know his fate.