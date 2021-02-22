Beyonce gifts Elsa Majimbo yet-to-be-released Adidas collection

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo while appearing on NTV's weekly show The Wicked Edition. PHOTO | COURTESY OF NTV

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo while appearing on NTV's weekly show The Wicked Edition. PHOTO | COURTESY OF NTV





Days after making it to the cover of the latest issue of Teen Vogue magazine of Young Hollywood Class of 2021, US megastar Beyonce has come knocking on teen internet sensation Elsa Majimbo’s door.

The 19-year-old Majimbo was gifted the third collection from Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, which is yet to hit the market and she was elated to receive it.

This comes days after the Tik Tok and Instagram star went viral for becoming a partner with top Italian fashion company Maison Valentino.

Elsa’s rise to fame is notable because she was not welcomed graciously into Kenya’s social scene.

During the first half of the Covid-19 quarantine, Majimbo rose to global fame by making short sarcastic video clips for fun while eating crisps.

As she continued to be applauded internationally, a huge number of Kenyans made fun of her skits and bullied her for days on end.

However, in the weekend, many Kenyans came to Elsa’s defence applauding her success following a conversation sparked by her Valentino deal, condemning haters who did not believe in her influence.

She announced that she had collaborated with the Italian fashion company in a ‘special project’.

“Valentino is proud to announce a special project with writer, actor and comedian Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19), culminating into a soon-to-be-released collaboration,” the company announced on its social channels.

It’s Elsa’s world, we’re just living in it. Valentino is proud to announce a special project with writer, actor and comedian Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19), culminating into a soon-to-be-released collaboration. Stay tuned to find out more. ElsaxValentino pic.twitter.com/NZoEqbXyv1 — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) February 19, 2021

The Maison Valentino plays a major role in the luxury division through tradition and innovation, a necessary combination for a creative industry that generates a sense of beauty.

According to its website, Valentino’s fashion is displayed through the Haute Couture and Prêt-à-Porter lines for women and for men and through the Valentino Garavani accessories lines that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties and fragrances.

She could not hide her joy and said that it was absolutely insane that in less than a year into her career she gets to collaborate with one of the biggest designers in the world.

“On Tuesday I was wearing Valentino on the cover of Teen Vogue. On Friday I announced I am working with Valentino. That is how we do baby.”

On Tuesday I was wearing Valentino on the cover of Teen Vogue. On Friday I announced I’m working with Valentino. That’s how we do baby 💅🏾😗🥰 pic.twitter.com/sY5XAmKcif — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) February 19, 2021

The teen comedian earlier this week shared the news on her social media platforms on making it to the cover of Teen Vogue, saying she was so proud to have done her first cover with them.

“This year’s Young Hollywood issue is focused on the creators who kept us entertained. People at the front of the culture, pushing us to think, laugh, dance, and cry. The #TVYoungHollywood Class of 2021 has arrived,” Teen Vogue wrote.

Read: Elsa Majimbo makes it to cover of prestigious US magazine

Teen Vogue is an American online publication, formerly in print, launched in 2003, as a sister publication to Vogue, targeting preteen girls.

Like Vogue, it includes stories about fashion and celebrities.