Besigye’s parallel anti-corruption march blocked as police tow away his vehicle

Attempts by Ugandan opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye to counter President Yoweri Museveni’s anti-corruption walk on Wednesday fell flat after police blocked the car in which he was travelling and towed it back to his home.

According Daily Monitor, Dr Besigye left his home, which was previously under police siege, to participate in a parallel anti-corruption walk after President Museveni marched to Kololo in one of his efforts to stamp out corruption that has cost the country billions of shillings.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango said they were trying to contain the traffic in the city but would give more details about the matter with time.

“You know the traffic in the city is too bad. We are trying to contain it. Let me find out more information about the subject and I will get back to you,” Mr Onyango said.

Ironically, earlier on several roads leading to and outside the city centre were sealed off and cars restricted as President Museveni marched to Kololo.

Daily Monitor reported that several people were seen walking to work as they were caught unawares by the traffic restrictions while motorists on several roads around the city were also seen stranded in traffic jam for hours.

CORRUPT UGANDANS

Besigye later described President Museveni anti-corruption walk as a parade of the most corrupt Ugandans.

“What’s happening today is a good demonstration of a captive state because you saw that the city was surrounded by gunmen ensuring that whatever they want to happen is what happens,” Besigye was quoted by Daily Monitor.

“Today, we have a demonstration of the corrupt, headed by the chief corrupt person, Mr Museveni himself. It’s the parade of the corrupt. What we wanted to do was to precisely label them to show who they were. To show that these were the problem. Unfortunately, they have succeeded in blocking the whole city,” Besigye further said.

The walk led by Mr Museveni started at around 8.30am from the Constitution Square to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where the main event took place and was aimed at intensifying the fight against corruption.

He was accompanied by ministers, Members of Parliament, members of civil society organizations and religious leaders among others.