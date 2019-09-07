Embattled Sonko misses dad’s 4th anniversary

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko missed his father’s fourth memorial on Friday even as the noose of investigating agencies continues to tighten around his neck.

In 2015, then serving as Nairobi senator, Sonko shelled out millions of shillings to honour his late father Gideon Kivanguli with live coverage during the burial in Ukambani.

Fast-forward to 2019, he is Nairobi governor who is facing twin investigation; one where the county is accused of failing to remit taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority, and another by the EACC for allegedly receiving kickbacks following awarding of garbage collection tenders.

MUA HILLS RESIDENCE

Mr Sonko has always been attending past anniversaries. But on Friday, at his Mua Hills residence where his father rests, he was a no-show and was represented by his wife Primerose.

During the 4th anniversary of my late Dad, Gideon Kioko Mbuvi Kivanguli at Mua Hills home. pic.twitter.com/rUjpROUIKY — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) September 6, 2019

His absence raised eyebrows and was felt given the love he has for his father which he has expressed in very flamboyant ways.

During his burial in 2015, Sonkos’ dad, who died at the age of 66, was laid to rest in a coffin that was encrusted with gold and diamond imitations.

The coffin was ferried from Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi by a convoy of more than 60 top-of-the-range vehicles and 10 outrider motorbikes.