Berlin-based DJ Angelo tours Kenya

Angelo Tun better known globally as DJ Angelo is in Kenya to launch the Reloop DJ brand in his capacity as Reloop Brand Ambassador.

While in Kenya, the top-rated Berlin-based DJ will mentor established and upcoming Kenyan DJs and officially open the Reloop DJ Development Centre to be based at Kiambu Road.

“This is my first time in Africa, and I have so far had a fruitful time where I have shared as much as I know about the German DJ scene and learned about Kenyan and African music, culture and DJ industry. I hope to meet as many Kenyan DJs as possible to take notes from them and even carry Kenyan music with me when I go back home,” said DJ Angelo.

Experiential Marketing Agency 33 Beats Limited, which has been in the market for a year now in partnership with Sound Creations, officially opened a learning place of excellence that will offer wholesome training to DJs.

Among the innovative products that were launched during DJ Angelo’s visit under the Reloop Brand include the Reloop Mixer, Reloop Series turntable, and CD Controller.

High-quality standards

The DJ Development Centre will have 20 students per session and will teach students the art and business of Deejaying, and at the end of the course, the graduates will be tested with gigs and be given opportunities to put their new-found skills to use.

“Deejaying, just like any other career, needs proper training and a proper foundation for aspiring DJs to not only have long prosperous careers but also financially fulfilling ones. I am glad that Kenyans are now taking this as a serious career and giving those who want to pursue it a chance to do so to the best of their ability,” said Frank Weya, Director, 33 Beats Limited.

DJ Angelo showcased his skills at different clubs and events in Nairobi including the 5th Edition of the Ongea Eastern Africa Music Summit. He was born in Burma (now known as Myanmar) and immigrated to England when he was eight months old. According to the DJ, his family moved around to wherever his dad could find work so he lived everywhere from London to Scotland, but spent most of his life in the Midlands (Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester). He currently resides between England and Germany.

DJ Angelo is also a busy content creator for many global brands and an active educator in DJ Culture – releasing his own “Turntablist on Tour” products, which include his innovative USH Turntable Training Tool.

With almost 20 years’ experience, a string of DJ accolades, and the relentless determination to perfect his craft, Angelo holds a place as one of the world’s most respected and “complete DJs” – successfully straddling the complex arenas of Club DJing, Turntablism, Exclusive Parties, DJ Product Consultancy, remix/production and much more.