Belio Kipsang throws shade at Babu Owino for taking up teacher’s role – VIDEO

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has thrown shade at Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino for taking up a teacher’s role by conducting online revision classes.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday Dr Kipsang said that anyone offering to teach students without being qualified is undertaking an illegality.

In addition to this all material delivered to students, he says, must first be approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

“Anybody who is offering to teach students without being qualified is undertaking an illegality, and so is anyone circulating e-learning information that is not approved by KICD,” he said

Last week the MP went live on his Facebook page and conducted a mathematics revision class.

In the one-hour-25-minute lesson, the ODM legislator tackled questions in differentiation, calculus, integration and trigonometry.

According to the MP the initiative is to help students whose learning has now been disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The controversial legislator promised to host another lesson in chemistry this week.

Meanwhile, inspite of the prolonged closure of schools, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has maintained that a decision to postpone national examinations, due at the end of the year, has not been made.