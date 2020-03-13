BBI rallies hit as government bans all public gatherings

The much-anticipated BBI rally in Nakuru appears all but cancelled after the government cancelled all public gatherings as a coronavirus control measure.

“The decision was to ban all public rallies, there is no exception,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

On Friday, Kagwe announced the first coronavirus case in Kenya saying it was confirmed on Thursday evening.

The patient is a woman who travelled from the US via the UK and arrived in the country on March 5 and has been quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Although Kagwe did not openly say that the government had banned BBI rallies, being public gatherings, they will be affected.

The next BBI rally was scheduled for Nakuru town on March 21 after a similar one was held in Meru last Saturday.

Nine Rift Valley governors had met President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday as plans intensified.

The banned gatherings include rallies, crusades, and meetings of national nature, interschool activities like drama, music festivals and sports.

However, churches will continue to operate as usual as long they provide hand sanitizers to their congregants.