BBC documentary on “private detective” Jane Mugo tickles Kenyans





BBC Africa was on Monday forced to turn off their Youtube comments section after their documentary titled “Kenya’s Spy Queen” caused laughter and anger online almost in equal measure.

Jane Mugo trended for the better part of the day Monday after the BBC Africa Eye documentary aired the video that captures her interesting life and work went viral.

Majority of those who expressed their views online felt BBC Africa took them for a ride.

BBC’s Sharon Machira interviewed the “Spy Queen,” who let viewers into her ‘detective’ work, from her vicious dogs led by one known as Hitler, her chef who is tasked with tasting all her meals before she eats and her squad led Charlie One.

BBC Africa teaser on social media read, “With police widely mistrusted in Kenya, many people are turning to private detectives to solve crimes. None is more famous, or controversial…”

🇰🇪 With police widely mistrusted in Kenya, many people are turning to private detectives to solve crimes. None is more famous, or controversial, than Jane Mugo.🕵️‍♀️ Meet "Kenya’s Spy Queen" Watch the full film here 🔎: https://t.co/tvIxE6f0qv #BBCAfricaEye pic.twitter.com/rFDrsQMdTo — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 25, 2021

In the show, Ms Mugo introduced her squad which had to undergo “rigorous” training which, she said, was helpful in the line of duty.

She also boasted to be the best detective in the world and celebrated worldwide.

However, Kenyans who watched the documentary were not impressed at all and many poked fun at the piece.

Here’s what some Kenyans on Twitter had to say;

A spy showing off all her hidden cameras. Heh — Social Experiment (@MediaMK) January 25, 2021

That BBC documentary on Jane Mugo is painful viewing. Should've come with viewer discretion for those who don't want to burn their brain cells. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo trying to spy on a client 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Ny0Fhm7bg — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) January 25, 2021

After watching that BBC documentary about Jane Mugo the spy queen, all I can say is Kenya is full of comedy 😂 — Moraa (@Its_moraa) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo's bodyguards attacking you when you come close to her. pic.twitter.com/4q1PWzeNdU — sab 🇰🇪 (@Sab__G) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo: I am also trained in taekwondo and mashorat let me showcase some of my skills Embarrassment: pic.twitter.com/3I59Bbg0a6 — The Sheriff🌬️ (@mambo_titus) January 25, 2021

I have watched that 27Mins 31sec Documentary of Jane Mugo by BBC.

It's just pure nonsense. It looks more of a paid advert 😅

pic.twitter.com/Rh1j2c9Ji3 — GENERALI KIPROŤICH 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) January 25, 2021

That Jane Mugo BBC documentary was like an episode straight out of Cobra Squad. Hilarity upon hilarity. Kwanza when she was demonstrating her taekwondo skills and bragging about how she's the most badass detective in the entire world 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BigPhil (@PhilCruze03) January 25, 2021