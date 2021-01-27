Barman in court for stealing from employer after spiking his drink





A 28-year-old barman who allegedly stole Sh120,000 and a gold chain worth Sh180,000 from his employer after he allegedly conspired with others to spike his drink has been charged with theft.

Muasya Kirere is accused of stealing from David Thondu, the proprietor of King David Members’ Club in Kilimani on January 21 jointly with others who are still at large.

Kirere, who hails from Tseikuru in Mwingi North, is also accused of stealing from two patrons who were at the club with Thondu on the same night.

In the charges, he is accused of stealing Sh184,500, a mobile phone worth Sh16,000 and a wallet from Rogers Ambwa Akala.

Kirere is also accused of stealing surgical spectacles worth Sh15,000 and Sh2,000, a pair of silver earrings and a mobile phone worth Sh24,990 from Chepkoech Soi Maritim.

Thondu was about to close the club when three young women walked in and ordered beer then requested a room and Thondu took them to lounges adjacent to the bar where they identified a room.

While in the room and before making payment, the three women ordered more beer which they were served and continued drinking in the company of Thondu and two other complainants who joined them.

Thondu and his two patrons woke up the next day to find their cash and belongings missing and filed a report at Kilimani police station.

Kirere denied the theft charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts and was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount and an alternative Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.