Barmaid with Covid-like symptoms found dead in her house





Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has announced closure and revocation of licences for bars that have been flouting Covid-19 rules after a barmaid was found dead in her house after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.

The body of the 30-year-old woman was discovered on Tuesday night at Majengo estate in the outskirts of Narok town.

She is suspected to have succumbed to Covid-19.

Speaking at the county offices when he received Personal Protective Equipment(PPE)worth Sh1.5Million from the Safaricom Foundation Tunai said: “We have a list of all the bars that have been operating against regulations.We shall revoke their licenses and they will never be allowed to operate even after the end of the pandemic.These bars have been aiding the spread of the Covid-19 in the county.”

Shocked residents crowded the estate as they sought to witness the police and the county’s Covid-19 response team removing the body.

According to the residents, the deceased used to work as a bartender in one of the local pubs and had not shown any symptoms of the killer virus.

The governor said some notorious bars have been operating in Narok and Kilgoris town beyond the curfew hours.

So far, the county boss said, there are 48 Covid-19 positive cases out of which 34 have fully recovered while 14 were in isolation centres in the county.

He spoke after the Safaricom South Rift Manager Peter Kagechu handed over the consignment that included N91 face masks, gloves and disposable aprons towards the frontline health workers in the county.