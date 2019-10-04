Barack, Michelle Obama renew hope for ‘couple goals’ on 27th anniversary

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on Thursday shared heartfelt posts as they celebrated 27 years together.

Both made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and from the look of things, they are still “feeling the magic” that brought them together.

The Becoming author shared a photo of the couple laughing near the water, opening up about the “magic” that connects them.

The former first lady posted a heartfelt note to her husband on Instagram and Twitter.

DELIVERED

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” she wrote.

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019



Barack on the other hand posted a photo featuring the couple, who can be seen embracing each other and watching a sunset together.

AMAZING YEARS

The former president quoted a line from The Beatles song Getting Better, writing, “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019



In his book, Dreams from My Father, Obama describes how the two met in 1989 at a Chicago Law Firm where she was assigned to be his mentor.

One month later, he asked her out on a date. Though hesitant, she agreed to lunch and a movie.

After dating for a few years, they became engaged and wedded on October 3, 1992. The Obamas have two daughters: Malia, 21 and Sasha, 18.