Bank employee, two varsity students in custody on suspicion of electronic fraud

A court in Kiambu has allowed police to detain a bank employee and two university students for 10 days on suspicion of engaging in electronic fraud.

The three – Kevin Munga Oroko, a software developer at a local bank, and university students Ian Aundo Kinanga and Jefferson B. Asiago – were found in possession of more than 1,000 assorted sim cards, laptops and identity cards of unknown people at Highpoint Estate of Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County on Thursday.

CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Grace Omodho granted the orders to detain the students at Muthaiga Police Station until police complete their investigations.

Investigating officer Constable Mohammed Amin told the court that he intends to access cyber reports from the electronic gadgets recovered from the respondents, get a report from the service providers regarding the sim cards’ registration and also the bank accounts’ details of all the stolen ID cards recovered in their possession.

Police made the arrest in Juja town after being tipped off that the three were conducting criminal activities over the internet.

ELECTRONIC GADGETS

After being arrested at their residence within Highpoint, Juja police recovered the electronic gadgets from the suspects who could not satisfactorily explain their activities.

Constable Amin told the court that physical analysis of the recovered gadgets showed messages and WhatsApp chats of how the suspects made money from unsuspecting members of the public and that the money was being sent through bitcoins to conceal their tracks.

Their case will be mentioned on May 25, 2020, when they will either be released or be charged with the offence of electronic fraud under section 84B of the communication and Information Act.