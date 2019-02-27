Bank accounts frozen as police hunt Sh83m stolen from City Hall this week





A Nairobi court has frozen bank accounts of four companies alleged to have conspired to defraud City Hall Sh83 million.

In an application on Tuesday, police said the funds were stolen from City Hall accounts on February 25.

The application said the police were investigating alleged conspiracy to defraud and sought the orders to freeze bank accounts of Waylin General Merchants, Fidelity Telecom Services, Rayfa Construction Services and Mully Office Equipment.

Detectives also wanted to access banking statements of the suspected firms from October 1, 2018 to February 25, 2019 as well as the account opening documents.