Bahati’s baby mama gets engaged





Gospel singer Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura is officially taken after she got engaged to her mystery boyfriend.

Through her social media, the mother of one over the weekend flaunted a huge cushion-shaped engagement ring.

Yvette’s younger sister Alicia Obura confirmed the good news to netizens and revealed that her sister is preparing for her nuptial celebrations with her partner.

Her fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Jerrie_kui commented, “I also know those veins😂😂😂 anywho congratulations girl😍😍.”

koibach wrote, “Aaaww sawa..vitenge tunashona..congratulations.”

skincaresolutionskenya said, “Meet me kwa inbox about this arising issues 😍😍 kitenge iko ready.”

jayceeosoro added, “Congratulations on getting.”

kenyan_tallest wrote, “Gem💎 spotted 😉,congratulations 🎊 👏….tutacoment juu ya nails baadaye😂.”

moniqu_salim posted, “She said ……..YES! Congratulations 🍾.”

Opening up on her relationship during a recent interview on Radio Jambo, the mother of one revealed that she is currently seeing someone.

She, however, opted to keep their relationship and his identity private because she said she dislikes publicity and social media frenzy.

It’s been five years since Bahati called it quits with his baby mama.

Yvette explained that the two fell out of love after the birth of their daughter.

She additionally said she did not like being in the limelight and thus felt like being with Bahati was too much pressure.