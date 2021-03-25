Bahati, Diana share agony after daughter hospitalised for 4 days

Celebrity couple Bahati and Diana Marua are worried parentsand are going through an agonising time.

This is because their first-born daughter, Heaven Bahati, has been hospitalised for the last four days.

According to the father of four, Heaven has not been feeling well for quite some time and the experience has been difficult for him and his wife.

“The last 4 nights were One of the hardest for us as Parents; Our Daughter @HeavenBahati getting admitted at the @Gertrudeshosp 😭😭😭 I know this Strong Lady here @Diana_Marua doesn’t Know I got this Video From her phone 😭😭😭 But Babe Just Writing to let You know that You are the Best Mother that My Kids Could Ever Have. I know this was Extreme for you but we thank Jesus for the Grace🙏 Thank You for showing My Kids this Kind of Love,” wrote Bahati on Instagram.

Diana also posted on her social media page wishing her daughter a quick recovery.

“Back to hospital again 😭 Get well soon my Baby @HeavenBahati ❤,” said Marua.

The video shared by Bahati captured his daughter with a respiratory aid placed on her nose.

The couple has two children of their own, Heaven and Majesty, an adopted son Morgan Bahati and Mueni Bahati, a daughter from Bahati’s previous relationship.

Friends and fans camped on their comments to wish their daughter a quick recovery.

Dj Mo Kenya said, “Pole she will be fine …. In JESUS NAME.”

Comedian MCA Tricky wrote, “Poleni sana , quick recovery to our princess.”

Popular radio host Maina Kageni commented, “Get well soon little lad.”

Vlogger Milly wa Jesus remarked, “Healing is her portion in Jesus name.”

Media personality Betty Kyallo wrote, “Oh little baby❤️. May you receive Gods healing. Been there and I know how hard it can be having a sick Baby. She’ll be well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signora Sènorita Bahati ❤️ (@diana_marua)