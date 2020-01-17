Babu Owino’s gun used in shooting incident – police

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s gun was used in the Kilimani club shooting, police have said.

According to a source who is involved in the investigations, the gun what was used in the shooting incident belongs to Owino. “Initial investigations have revealed that the firearm used during the Friday 7am incident is legally registered to the MP, said our source.

A police report seen by the Nairobi News states that the MP drew his pistol and opened fire on DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, after a heated exchange. Following the Friday morning incident at B-Club the legislator was arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station.

Kilimani police boss Lucas Ogara confirmed the incident and said the victim was in stable condition. “We have received a report that the bullet passed through his neck but he’s currently in stable condition,” Ogara said.

Ogara also said Babu was yet to record a statement but he has been interrogated on what transpired before the shooting.

Nine rounds

“At the moment, we are doing some elementary investigations including assessment of the crime scene,” he said. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has stated that Owino was provoked before the shooting occurred. “Babu was approached in a non-friendly manner by someone he considered a friend and a physical fight ensued,” Ombeta said.

The lawyer also noted that police already have the gun that was used during the incident and added it was genuinely acquired and licensed. In a statement to his supporters, Owino said that he had filed a complaint at the Parliament Police Station on November 17, 2019, claiming that his life was in danger.

According to his lawyer, Owino was recently tracked by unknown persons, causing him to be anxious. The Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) George Kinoti has said Babu Owino will be charged with attempted murder. DCI says he will be taken to court after processing.