Babu Owino takes flak for unsolicited advice to Kenyans on BBI report





Embakasi East MP Babu Owino took flak on social media following his remark on what Kenyans should do about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Owino had, in a tweet, told Kenyans that they do not have to read the BBI report, saying they should instead bank on ODM leader Raila Odinga’s verdict on it.

The MP claimed he had gone through the report that was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila on Wednesday and that it captured the interest of the youth.

“Advice to Kenyans, you don’t have to read the BBI report when Baba says it’s good then it is. He has gone through it and the content is for the interest of Kenyans.7 years tax holiday for youth, wow. After the tax holiday the youth will go for Sex holiday,” said Mr Owino.

But a cross section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were not amused by the remarks and poured out their sentiments to the legislator. Here is what some had to say:

Salah Osman wrote, “Gone are those days. You are sleeping babu. Kindly wake up and apologise to Kenyans hatuwezi kubebwa ujinga.”

Maweu Kelvin commented, “We are not as gullible as you think…i have read that document and 80% of it will only benefit a few in this country…nothing for mwananchi. It doesn’t address unemployment, health care access, education e.t.c…nothing for economic growth. Its a NO for me.”

Kericho Don posted, “We ain’t in a century of being told what to do. Kenyans have to read and internalize the contents of the BBI & as far as it goes now the few Kenyans who have read it got alot of questions regarding the many positions being proposed.”

Mwelah Bonface said, “11% of BBI is good, but we should as well look at the 89% which give politicians more positions.”

Felex Okituk added, “This is very misguided information. kenyans shy from such leaders, read the report for yourselves.”

President Kenyatta said the report will be officially launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.