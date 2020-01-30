Babu Owino seeks review of ‘high’ Sh10m bail

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino moved to the High Court on Thursday seeking a review of his Sh10 million cash bail.

In his application, the MP said the amount was too high.

In his second application, Babu is seeking to have the DPP barred from commenting on matters to do with his bail in his case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, on Wednesday, said that he would revisit Babu’s ruling.

DDP Haji expressed his displeasure on how the ruling was made. Haji said they have written to the Judicial Service Commission to complain.

CANNOT FATHOM

“We are going for a revision, we have agreed as DPP, and we have also written to the JSC to complain, because of that ruling… I mean, I cannot fathom it,” said DDP Haji.

Babu was on Tuesday released from the Industrial Area remand after depositing Sh2.5 million – the first installment of his Sh10 million bail.

Magistrate Andayi in his ruling had directed Babu to deposit the Sh10 million cash bail in four equal installments of Sh2.5 million each in the next three months.

He added that part of that money would be used to settle medical bills of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve; the man Babu is accused of shooting on the neck.

On January 20, 2020, he was charged with the attempted murder of Felix Odhiambo, commonly known as DJ Evolve, at B Club on January 17.

Babu was also charged with behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.

The MP is said to have become disorderly while carrying a pistol and firing one round of ammunition while intending to shoot at the DJ.

He denied both charges.