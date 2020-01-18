Babu Owino moved to Gigiri

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been transferred to Gigiri Police Station where he will spend the rest of the weekend.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the officers noticed the movement of youth around the police station had increased thus paralysing the flow of work at the station.

“According to intelligence reports, the MP’s supporters were planning to protests outside the station and we had to move him. This is one of the busy police station in Nairobi and any protest would paralyse our work,” said our source who soght anonymity.

Owino was on Friday morning booked at Kilimani Police Station after being arrested over a shooting incident that took place at B Club in Kilimani.

The shooting incident left DJ Evolve with neck injury forcing him to be admitted at Nairobi Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the MP will be charged with attempted murder.

“We will charge him with attempted murder. It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man,” remarked DCI Director George Kinoti as quoted by Nation.

DCI further indicated that they had managed to recover the pistol believed to have been used in the incident.

“Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club, located along Galana Road within Kilimani. Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts,” read tweets from the DCI.