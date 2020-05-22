Babu Owino makes changes to his online lessons

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has moved his online lessons from Friday afternoon to night.

The lessons will now be on Friday from 8pm -9pm.

The change in time, according to the lawmaker, was due to request from parents and students who said evening time was ideal for them.

“CHANGE OF TIME FROM 2 pm TO 8 pm TOMORROW. Our Chemistry Lesson will start from 8 pm-9 pm tomorrow. The change was a request from most parents and students who will easily access the required gadgets at that time,” Babu wrote on his social media platforms.

Babu Owino has been teaching mathematics and chemistry online to secondary school students who have been away from school for two months now.

The Friday evening chemistry lesson will be his fourth lesson online.

The controversial MP continued offering the lessons despite a warning from Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang who said that anyone offering to teach students without being a trained teacher is committing an illegality.

In his first lesson, which lasted one-hour-25-minute, the ODM legislator tackled questions on differentiation, calculus, integration and trigonometry.

During his first Chemistry lesson that lasted 60 minutes, Babu tackled homologous series in organic chemistry such as Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes, the periodic table before concluding with Isomers.

According to the MP, the initiative is aimed at helping students, whose learning has now been disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.