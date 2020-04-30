Babu Owino: DJ Evolve has been discharged from hospital

“Let no man or woman come between my friendship with DJ Evolve,” these are the words of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino during a media interview where he claimed that he is still best of friends with the ailing deejay.

Babu, while talking to radio presenter Jalang’o, added that he has forgiven himself for what happened and has chosen to concentrate on his future since he cannot undo the past.

DJ Evolve, he says, is a personal friend and that is why he decided to settle the hospital bill out of his own volition and not from being coerced by the court or anybody else.

“I Babu Owino on humanitarian or moral grounds I decided to settle the bill, Dj Evolve is a personal friend so I settled the bills just as a friend,” Babu Owino said.

“He is a very good friend of mine, and no man and no woman should come between us. Everybody has their issues and no man is righteous before the living God. So let no man no woman judge me,” he added.

According to the MP, DJ Evolve has already been discharged from the hospital and is awaiting to be taken home.

But he says he maintains communication with the family on the welfare of the deejay.

“DJ Evolve has been discharged from the hospital, he is just waiting to be taken home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the coronavirus situation,” Babu Owino explained.

He added: “We are in communication and Jalas what I must say number one, there is no saint without a past, number two I would like to dwell on my past so much because I can’t change my past but I can change my future. Then every other thing that happened is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself.”

The legislator said that he has also stopped drinking alcohol and this time it’s for good.

“I don’t drink, I just made a decision that this year I would not taste alcohol, I only tasted it once and out of that you saw, out of occupational hazards things happened. But I don’t drink and will never drink alcohol ever again,” Babu Owino said.