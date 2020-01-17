Babu Owino blames political opponents for B-Club shooting incident

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino (real name Paul Ongili) now claims that there was an attempt on his life during the Friday morning shooting in a popular city club.

In the incident, Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve, a DJ at the club, was shot on the neck and rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement, Mr Owino, who is serving his first term in parliament, claimed that he was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals which led to an exchange of fire.

“Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” Mr. Owino said.

He claimed that he had earlier made a report at the Parliament police station that his life was in danger, filed under OB number 21/17/11/2019.

Political opponents

Mr Owino said that he has been receiving threats against his life and that he has been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by individuals he described as his political opponents.

The MP asked relevant authorities to conduct investigations without fear or favour saying he was confident that the truth will soon come out.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has said the Embakasi East MP will be charged with attempted murder.

“We will charge him with attempted murder. It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man,” Mr. Kinoti told the Daily Nation.

Mr Owino is currently detained at the Kilimani Police Station after he was arrested by the police at Nairobi Hospital where the victim is receiving medical attention.