Baba Yao goes ‘mteja’ on NTV – VIDEO

Ousted Kiambu Governor on Thursday night failed to turn up for a television interview at NTV despite having confirmed his attendance.

Mr Waititu was expected to be interviewed by NTV presenter Ken Mijungu following a series of adverts that started running on Thursday evening.

However, a disappointed Mijungu was forced to call Mr Waititu live on Television to prove to viewers that indeed the embattled Kiambu County boss was unreachable.

“Baba Yao goes mteja,” NTV posted on its Twitter account as it shared a video where Mijungu was captured trying to reach him.

The last two days have been busy for Mr Waititu who was on Wednesday night impeached by senators.

And on Thursday morning, Mr Waititu rushed to court seeking to stop his deputy James Nyoro from being sworn on as governor.

However, the courts refused to stop the exercise and Mr Nyoro is expected to be sworn in on Friday January 31, 2020.