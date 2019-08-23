Awkward moment Waititu ‘reports’ his ‘persecutors’ to DP William Ruto

Beleaguered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has revealed the people allegedly behind his never-ending troubles, which saw him spend close to a week in remand on corruption charges.

Mr Waititu made the “revelation” on Thursday in the midst of fellow politicians including Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and majority leader Adan Duale.

Curiously, nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda, who Waititu fingered as one of his persecutors, was also present.

He said that the two people behind his misery were Mr Kamanda and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“Wale watu wananilemea ni huyu (points at nominated MP Maina Kamanda) na Matiang’i. Lakini mimi ni mtu ya Mungu,” said Mr Waititu.

The DP and some of the other leaders burst into laughter after his remarks.

CO-ACCUSED

The Kiambu Governor was arrested last month alongside his wife, Susan; the two were co-accused on corruption charges by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The two were charged over the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for upgrading of various gravel roads to bitumen standard.

The Director of Public Prosecution, said part of the funds were used by Saika Two Estate Developers Limited to purchase Bieneveu Delta Hotel Limited owned by Waititu and his wife.

The roads project covered Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties, which was allegedly skewed in favour of the winning bidder with the assistance of the county officials.

Mr Waititu was released on a Sh15 million cash bail while his wife was also freed on a cash bail of Sh4 million.

The judge, however, barred the governor from accessing his office until the case is heard and determined.