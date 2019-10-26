Autopsy reveals what killed UoN lecturer’s son

A postmortem conducted on the body of a 13-year-old son of University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer Ann Inyama shows he died as a result of excessive bleeding in the stomach.

The report further showed Emmanuel Solomon Inyama had malignant ulcers in the stomach, which led to the hemorrhage.

Emmanuel died on Saturday and was kept in the house for close to six days before the caretaker called the police.

The teenager’s body was found in Inyama’s living room in South B estate in Nairobi on Wednesday at 6pm.

Police visited Inyama’s house after caretaker Stephen Mwangi reported a foul smell emanating from the house that was locked from the inside, and when he peeped in he saw the boy’s lifeless body.

“When I knocked on her door, she did not open. I called her on mobile phone, she did not receive the call. However, I could hear her phone ringing in the living room. So, I peeped through the window. It was at that point that I saw the boy’s body, which had been covered in a blanket, placed on the floor in the living room,” Mwangi told Citizen TV on Thursday.

Inyama was immediately arrested and on Friday Makadara Law court detained her for 10 days to assist in investigations.

She is held at the Industrial Area police cell, and is expected to undergo a psychiatric test on Monday, October 28.