Autopsy reveal inmate at Lang’ata Prison was murdered – VIDEO

A 41-year-old inmate who died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday at Langata Women Prison was murdered, a government pathologist has revealed.

The findings come after the family was informed by authorities at the Lang’ata Maximum Women Prison where Fathiya Nassir had been remanded since December 2019, that she died at the Kenyatta National Hospital while undergoing treatment.

But Fathiya’s body told an entirely different story from the ‘sick’ narrative presented by the prison authorities.

According to the autopsy report, Fathiya was hit by a blunt object on her head and she had a dislocated jaw and bruises on her face.

The family was informed that Fathiya had died on Sunday due to illness and succumbed after being rushed to the hospital and immediately her body taken to City Mortuary, only informing them the next day.

“The prison authority called and told us to go to Lang’ata on Monday. When our mother went, they informed her that her daughter had died. When we inquired how that is when we were informed that she had died on Sunday after being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Fathiya’s sister, Shenaz Ibrahim, said.

Cause of death

The family now wants the government to investigate their kin’s cause of death.

Her family has since buried her at the Lang’ata Cemetery.