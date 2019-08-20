Autopsy report reveals the cause of De’Mathew’s death

The late John Mwangi Ng’ang’a alias John De’Mathew died after his ribs were fractured and his liver and pancreas damaged, an autopsy report has revealed.

The chairperson of the burial committee, Mr Muheria Kariuki, said the postmortem, which was conducted on Tuesday, revealed that the ribs of the late Benga maestro were severally damaged after the freak accident after his car hit a moving track at Blue Post in Thika.

AUTOPSY REPORT

“The autopsy report has revealed that the internal organs – that is the lungs and pancreas – were severely damaged after all the eight ribs were fractured affecting the internal organs,” Mr Muheria told the Nation.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of the death was due to chest and abdominal injuries due to blunt force trauma consistent with road traffic accident,” the report signed by pathologist Dorothy Njeru reads in part.

Muheria also announced that burial preparations of the late musician have began with meetings being held at Blue Springs, Metro Club Thika.

Mourners are also meeting at the musician’s two homes in Githingiri estate, where his first wife Sarafina Mwangi lives, and in Mukurwe home where his second wife Caroline Waithira lives.

Mr Muheria told the Nation that the deceased will be buried on Saturday at Mukurwe village with national leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, expected to attend.

POLITICAL SONGS

“The burial ceremony of the late musician will be held on Saturday where President Kenyatta is expected to attend,” Muheria said.

The deceased has been mourned by leaders, including President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, as a man who used his talents to advise people on social-economic issues as well as entertaining them.

During his lifetime, many politicians used De’Mathew’s influence and popularity by hiring him to compose songs praising them with a view of swaying the voters.

De’Mathew played a key role in President Kenyatta’s re-election campaign after the annulment of the Presidential Elections of August 8, 2017 by the Supreme Court.