Authority cracks down on fake academic papers





Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) says it is determined to end the practice where students use fake documents to get entry into higher learning institutions in and outside country.

KNQA Director General Dr Juma Mukhwana says the agency is now part of an international network of institutions that are working to ensure that only quality and genuine qualifications cross borders and find jobs or even training in other countries.

Dr Mukhwana says this work has been made more difficult by the rapidly changing technology which has made it easier to forge documents and increase mobility.

He estimates that Kenya receives more than 30,000 foreign students seeking to study in Kenya and they mostly come from Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC Congo, Tanzania, and any other countries.

“We are now keenly monitoring the number of students coming into the country to study and Kenyans leaving the country to study in other countries. Popular foreign qualifications for Kenyans include those from Britain, Australia, USA, Canada, and South Africa,” adds Dr Mukhwana.

He explains that the agency is working around the clock to ensure that all these qualifications being brought into the country are genuine and meet the standards set by the government.