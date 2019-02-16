Nairobi News

Must Read

Busted: Australian arrested for tempering with apartment CCTV

By Hilary Kimuyu February 16th, 2019 1 min read

Police are holding in custody an Australian national following complaints from residents of the apartment he lives in that he has been tempering with the CCTV installation.

Benjamin Gsull was arrested on Friday after police investigated the matter following the complaints.

During the arrest, police searched the suspect’s house and recovered, among things, rounds of ammunition and substances believed to be bhang.

Benjamin Gsull the Australian who has been arrested in Nairobi for tempering with CCTV installation at an apartment. PHOTO | COURTESY
Benjamin Gsull the Australian who has been arrested in Nairobi for tempering with CCTV installation at an apartment. PHOTO | COURTESY

“He is currently in safe custody and will be charged with being in possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate among other offences,” police said.

Police further said that residents of the apartment also reported that the suspect had been involved in attempted break-ins.

Murder suspect Joseph Kori is the father of my son, new...

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

View all posts

You may also like