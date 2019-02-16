Busted: Australian arrested for tempering with apartment CCTV

Benjamin Gsull the Australian who has been arrested in Nairobi for tempering with CCTV installation at an apartment. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police are holding in custody an Australian national following complaints from residents of the apartment he lives in that he has been tempering with the CCTV installation.

Benjamin Gsull was arrested on Friday after police investigated the matter following the complaints.

During the arrest, police searched the suspect’s house and recovered, among things, rounds of ammunition and substances believed to be bhang.

“He is currently in safe custody and will be charged with being in possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate among other offences,” police said.

Police further said that residents of the apartment also reported that the suspect had been involved in attempted break-ins.