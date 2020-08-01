August 1: Kenya suffers 23 Covid-19 deaths in one day

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN





A total of 23 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 364.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday said that a total of 727 individuals have also tested positive for Covid-19.

From the total, 626 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 465 are male while 262 are female.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 92.

CS Kagwe also noted that 256 individuals have recovered from the disease out of which 88 are from the home-based care programme; 166 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Nairobi leads in terms of new cases with 470, followed by Kiambu with 64, Kajiado 25, Kirinyaga 20, Mombasa 16, Machakos 12, Kilifi and Kwale one.

In Nairobi, the cases are from Starehe 50, Lang’ata 40, Makadara 40, Dagoretti-North 48, Embakasi East 34, Embakasi-West 32, Westlands 32, Kasarani 29, Ruaraka 29, Embakasi South 28, Dagoretti South 21, Roysambu 21 and Kibra 20.

Embakasi North has 16, Mathare 14, Embakasi-Central 13 and Kamukunji 13.

“One of those people who has died is a 16-year-old, so the disease does not discriminate, we all have to be careful,” Mr Mutahi said.