Aug 4: 587 Covd-19 patients discharged





A total of 587 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from Covid-19 raising the total number of recoveries to 9,327.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday also announced that 605 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to 23,202.

Of the new numbers, 582 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 401 are male while 204 are female.

“Sadly we have lost six patients bringing to 388 the total number of fatalities,” Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said.

Dr Aman warned Kenyans of improper discarding of facemasks saying that it poses an environmental and health risk.