Atwoli trolled for smashing his iPhone on live TV

By Chad Kitundu October 24th, 2019 2 min read

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on Wednesday night shocked many when he threw away his expensive mobile phone during a live TV show.

Atwoli was appearing on JK Live and seemed to have received a call in the middle of the interview. He removed his phone from the pocket and either looked at the caller fidgeted a little before he threw it away. It is not clear whether or not the phone actually got ruined.

The incident drew mixed reaction from netizens, with some attacking the trade union leader for showing off.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was among those who trolled Atwoli, a sworn critic of DP William Ruto.

UMBRELLA UNION

“What are you complaining about? Workers will pay,” Murkomen tweeted.


In 2014, the Cotu supremo admitted that the umbrella union earns Sh360 million a month from workers’ contributions.

The figure, made public for the first time ever, translated to between Sh1.9 billion and Sh4.3 billion annually.

Here is what other Kenyans had to say:

