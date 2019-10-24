Atwoli trolled for smashing his iPhone on live TV

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on Wednesday night shocked many when he threw away his expensive mobile phone during a live TV show.

Atwoli was appearing on JK Live and seemed to have received a call in the middle of the interview. He removed his phone from the pocket and either looked at the caller fidgeted a little before he threw it away. It is not clear whether or not the phone actually got ruined.

The incident drew mixed reaction from netizens, with some attacking the trade union leader for showing off.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was among those who trolled Atwoli, a sworn critic of DP William Ruto.

UMBRELLA UNION

“What are you complaining about? Workers will pay,” Murkomen tweeted.

What are you complaining about ? Workers will pay. pic.twitter.com/6rMetfdRXk — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 24, 2019



In 2014, the Cotu supremo admitted that the umbrella union earns Sh360 million a month from workers’ contributions.

The figure, made public for the first time ever, translated to between Sh1.9 billion and Sh4.3 billion annually.

Here is what other Kenyans had to say:

Hyo simu imetupwa aje? Seriously hta kama msee ako na pesa…😔 😢 — Hesbon Mosero (@HezbonZ) October 23, 2019

Mungu nilikose wapi jamani, hadi siwezi tupa simu yangu kama Atwoli…. — • (@sylvester_odero) October 23, 2019

Highest Level of pride, the phone price can buy someone food for a whole month. No reason can be given to explain such arrogance in a public TV. #JKLive — Thuu Ya Ngoma (@thuu_ya_ngoma) October 23, 2019

Yaani hiyo n I phone ametupah iyo design..huyu msee atoke aachie mwingine akule seems ameshiba,move along! — oppressed kenyan (@Siupyungnovice) October 23, 2019

Ghai hiyo ni tax yangu imerushwa ivo angenirudishia tu anyway Imran will win — QUEEN (@shermager) October 23, 2019

He just threw his phone😂😂mbona asinipatie hiyo simu sasa?Atwoli Atwoli Atwoli…nimekuita Mara ngapi? — Ng’eno Robin (@kipyegRobin) October 23, 2019

Woi woi…currently I’m using someone else’s phone. Please ungeniconsider before doing that😣 — Humphrey Kilwake (@HKilwake) October 23, 2019