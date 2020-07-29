Attempted murder suspect detained for threatening victim, witnesses





A man who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured his brother’s domestic worker in South C, Nairobi was denied bail and bonds after he was charged with attempted murder at the Kibera law courts.

Ahmed Kassim Abdi was charged with making an attempt to kill Hassan Abdilahi on July 22.

Kassim denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke.

Kassim had accused Abdulahi of interfering with his [Kassim’s] relationship with his brother and a dispute ensued between them before he was thrown out by his brother.

But he reportedly laid ambush on the complainant at the gate and allegedly attacked him with a knife as he left the apartment.

The suspect is said to have stabbed him two times on the chest and once on the left hand as he defended himself.

And state counsel Nancy Kerubo opposed bail and bond terms for the suspect.

Ms. Kerubo said Kassim had threatened the victim and the witnesses and the same is under investigation.

Kerubo told Boke that the suspect has sent messages to the victim, his family and witnesses threatening to deal with them.

Boke temporarily suspended the suspect’s admission to bond and bail terms until the investigations into claims of intimidating the victim and witnesses we completed. The case will be mentioned on August 11.