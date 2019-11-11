Attempted dare-devil stunt almost ends tragically for one motorist

A video has gone viral on social media capturing the moment a motorist crashed dangerously on a roundabout at Lebanon area on the way to Makupa on Saturday night.

The video shows the vehicle, a subaru, approaching the roundabout at high-speed, in what has been reported as an attempt by the driver to pull a 360 degree stunt.

But the attempted stunt failed terribly as the car hit the roundabout on its left side after making a 90 degree turn.

After hitting the roundabout, the car almost toppled over, but was blocked by the edge of the roundabout.

The car then came to a stop in a cloud of white dust.

It remains unclear whether there were other occupants inside the car. It is also unclear whether the driver was injured in the incident.

But according to a tweep by the name @Mouchieee, the driver abandoned the vehicle shortly after the incident and escaped on foot.

“Speed is the centre theme in most road traffic crash from a citizen A Careless driver crashed his vehicle into the roundabout at Lebanon area on the way to Makupa Saturday night. He escaped on foot before police arrived,” @Mouchieee posted.

The video went viral after it was shared on Kenyan Traffic, a popular motorist group on Twitter.