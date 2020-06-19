Atheists reject Magoha’s proposal to block porn sites

Atheists now want schools to teach children about safe sex.

Rubbishing off calls by Education CS George Magoha to have all pornographic sites blocked in Kenya to reduce teenage pregnancies, Atheists Society in Kenya (AIK) President Harrison Mumia said the reason teens were getting pregnant was because they were engaging in unprotected sex.

Earlier this month, a perturbed Prof Magoha said that he was shocked to learn that three of the girls he helped join secondary schools after their parents were unable to due to poverty, were already pregnant.

The CS on Thursday said that he would lobby the government to ban all pornographic content in order to address the situation.

However, Mr Mumia now says that banning the content will not in any way address the situation.

“We would like to inform CS Magoha that watching pornography is not the reason we are having many cases of teenage pregnancy in the country. Teenagers are getting pregnant because they are having unprotected sex. That is the only way to get pregnant,” the statement read in part.

This comes after a report indicated that over 4,000 teenagers have fallen pregnant in Machakos county alone in the last three months.